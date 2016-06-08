版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar maintains quarterly dividend at $0.77/shr

June 8 Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar inc. maintains dividend rate

* Board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

