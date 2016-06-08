版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-GM says Tony Francavilla appointed New Global Quality Chief

June 8 General Motors Co

* General Motors Co Says Tony Francavilla Has Been Appointed Vice President, Global Quality, Effective Immediately Source (bit.ly/22PEi0V) Further company coverage:

