BRIEF-GM says Tony Francavilla appointed New Global Quality Chief

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 General Motors Co
* General Motors Co Says Tony Francavilla Has Been Appointed Vice President, Global Quality, Effective Immediately Source (bit.ly/22PEi0V) Further company coverage:
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year