BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry is joining consortium that will build 164-unit condominium development near Sydney - Nikkei

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Daiwa House Industry joining consortium that will build a 164-unit Condominium development near Sydney, expanding its operations in Australia- Nikkei

* Daiwa House Industry's Condominium construction begins as early as this summer, with costs projected at roughly 13 billion yen ($121 million) - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/22PGtRV)