BRIEF-Metabolix files for secondary offering of upto 5.4 million shares

June 8 Metabolix Inc

* Metabolix Inc Files For Secondary Offering Of Upto 5.4 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders - Sec Filing Source (bit.ly/25MAgYJ) Further company coverage:

