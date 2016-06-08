版本:
2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-United Development Funding IV announced appointment of Eisneramper LLP as trust's new independent registered public accounting firm

June 8 United Development Funding Iv

* Announced appointment of eisneramper llp as trust's new independent registered public accounting firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

