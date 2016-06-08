版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 03:49 BJT

BRIEF-Nike says sponsorship of Maria Sharapova no longer suspended - CNBC

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Nike says sponsorship of Maria Sharapova no longer suspended; sources tell CNBC that Nike has no plans to use her in the near future - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

