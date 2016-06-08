版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies to rechedule its 2016 annual meeting

June 8 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Says recently appointed two new directors, and intends to appoint a third new director in near future

* Says announced that its board will reschedule co's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐