版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-Amsurg & Envision Healthcare in talks to combine deal could be announced next week- CNBC, citing DJ

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Amsurg & Envision Healthcare in talks to combine; deal could be announced next week- CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐