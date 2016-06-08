版本:
BRIEF-Real Goods Solar files for offering of up to $10 mln - SEC filing

June 8 Real Goods Solar Inc

* Files for offering of up to $10 million - SEC filing

* Offering will include issue of units, common stock and Series H warrants to purchase common stock Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1tiggj6 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

