BRIEF-Real Goods Solar files for offering of up to $10 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Real Goods Solar Inc
* Files for offering of up to $10 million - SEC filing
* Offering will include issue of units, common stock and Series H warrants to purchase common stock
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.