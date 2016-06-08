版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Tesco Corp says commencement of offering of 7 mln shares

June 8 Tesco Corp -

* Commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

