BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line unit entered into second amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of october 31, 2014
* Amendment increases aggregate amount of commitments under revolver from $625.0 million to $750.0 million
* Amendment increases principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility from $1.16 billion to about $1.51 billion
* Amendment extends maturity of new term a facility and new revolving facility to june 2021
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.