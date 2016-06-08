版本:
BRIEF-CDK Global accelerates $1 bln return of capital plan

June 8 CDK Global Inc

* CDK Global announces acceleration of $1 billion return of capital plan

* Remaining $710 million that has not yet been returned to shareholders will be returned

* Remaining $710 million will be returned to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases quarterly dividends, by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

