BRIEF-CDK Global accelerates $1 bln return of capital plan

June 8 CDK Global Inc

* CDK Global announces acceleration of $1 billion return of capital plan

* Remaining $710 million that has not yet been returned to shareholders will be returned

* Remaining $710 million will be returned to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases quarterly dividends, by end of 2016