公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

June 8 Seneca Foods Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $1.38

* Q4 sales rose 9.3 percent to $303.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PhU7pr Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

