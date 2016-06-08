BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Seneca Foods Corp
* Q4 earnings per share $1.38
* Q4 sales rose 9.3 percent to $303.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PhU7pr Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: