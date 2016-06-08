版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial Corp announces public offering of 3 mln shares

June 8 Wintrust Financial Corporation

* Wintrust Financial Corporation announces offering of common stock

* Wintrust Financial Corp says has commenced a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

