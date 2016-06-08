BRIEF-United Airlines May 2016 consolidated load factor fell 1.4 points vs May 2015

June 8 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Continues to expect second-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 6.5 to 8.5 percent compared to Q2 2015

* UAL's May 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 1.4 points compared to May 2015

* May 2016 consolidated traffic (RPM) decreased 1.2 percent, consolidated capacity (ASM) increased 0.5 percent versus May 2015

* Sees estimated average price per gallon of fuel, excluding hedges in Q2 of $1.41 - $1.46