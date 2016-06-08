BRIEF-Mosaic says Anthony Brausen removed from position of senior VP

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Mosaic Co
* Removed Anthony Brausen from position of senior vice president - finance and chief accounting officer
* Appointed Brausen as Mosaic's vice president - finance
* Richard Mack will assume responsibilities of principal accounting officer of Mosaic effective on June 8, 2016
* In connection with management changes, compensation committee reduced Brausen's target bonus under management incentive plan for 2016
* Reduced Brausen's target bonus under management incentive plan for 2016 to 50 pct of his annual base salary
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.