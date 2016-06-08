BRIEF-T-Mobile US amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 T-Mobile US
* T-Mobile US - amended, restated terms of Nov 18, 2015 revolving securitization facility of unsecured handheld device installment plan receivables
* T-Mobile US Inc - amended revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment thereunder from $800 million to $1.3 billion
* T-Mobile US Inc says $1.3 billion purchase commitment is scheduled to expire on November 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1PhT9JC )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: