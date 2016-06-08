版本:
BRIEF-Towerstream names Frederick Larcombe as CFO

June 8 Towerstream Corp:

* Towerstream Corp says effective June 14, 2016 appointed Frederick Larcombe, as company's chief financial officer

* Larcombe succeeds Joseph Hernon as CFO Source text - 1.usa.gov/28lmYVs

