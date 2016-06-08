版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co enters into an eighth amendment to credit agreement

June 8 Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* On June 6, 2016 company entered into an eighth amendment to credit agreement with Bank Of America

* Amendment extends termination date of credit agreement to June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

