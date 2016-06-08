BRIEF-Insmed says withdraws marketing application for Arikayce in Europe

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Insmed Inc
* Insmed Inc - announces withdrawal of marketing authorization application for arikayce in europe
* Insmed Inc says marketing application filing was based on data from co's completed phase 2 study
* Insmed Inc - During may 2016 chmp meeting, the panel indicated that phase 2 study did not provide a sufficient amount of evidence to support an approval
* Insmed inc says it intends to resubmit its application for arikayce when clinical data from its ongoing global phase 3 study are available. Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: