BRIEF-Insmed says withdraws marketing application for Arikayce in Europe

June 8 Insmed Inc

* Insmed Inc - announces withdrawal of marketing authorization application for arikayce in europe

* Insmed Inc says marketing application filing was based on data from co's completed phase 2 study

* Insmed Inc - During may 2016 chmp meeting, the panel indicated that phase 2 study did not provide a sufficient amount of evidence to support an approval

* Insmed inc says it intends to resubmit its application for arikayce when clinical data from its ongoing global phase 3 study are available.