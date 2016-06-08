版本:
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil VP Bradley Corson reports sale of 6,000 shares at $90.81 each

June 8 Exxon Mobil Corp

* VP Bradley Corson reports open market sale of 6,000 shares of co's common stock on June 7 at $90.81 each - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1U7VQlg )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

