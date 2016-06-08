版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Overstock.com says president began temporary leave of absence

June 8 Overstock Com Inc:

* On June 6, 2016, Stormy D. Simon, president of co , began a temporary leave of absence from her position as president

* Company split and assigned Simon's duties to three current executive officers of company Source text - (1.usa.gov/28lnD9j)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐