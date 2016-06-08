版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Multi-Fineline Electronix says lawsuit filed by stockholder

June 8 Multi Fineline Electronix Inc:

* On April 29, 2016, lawsuit filed by stockholder of co in U.S. District court with respect to merger dated February 4, 2016

* On June 8, 2016, co, Suzhou Dongshan precision manufacturing and unit agreed to settle merger litigation Source text - (1.usa.gov/28loDdw)

