BRIEF-Multi-Fineline Electronix says lawsuit filed by stockholder

* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Multi Fineline Electronix Inc:
* On April 29, 2016, lawsuit filed by stockholder of co in U.S. District court with respect to merger dated February 4, 2016
* On June 8, 2016, co, Suzhou Dongshan precision manufacturing and unit agreed to settle merger litigation Source text - (1.usa.gov/28loDdw)
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.