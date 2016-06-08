版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare reports 12.4 pct passive stake in Nanthealth - SEC filing

June 8 Nanthealth

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc reports 12.4 pct passive stake in Nanthealth as of June 1, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1PhVVPg )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐