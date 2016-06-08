BRIEF-Trian Fund's Edward Garden buys 370,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
* Trian Fund Management's Edward Garden reports purchase of 370,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's common stock on June 6 at $42.39 each
* Trian Fund Management's Garden, who is also on board of Bank of New York Mellon purchased the shares in a price range between $41.73 to $42.61
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general