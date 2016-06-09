版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing Co Says One New Order For The Week Through June 7

June 9 Boeing Co

* Boeing Co Says One New Order For The Week Through June 7

* Boeing Co Says One New Order From Unidentified Customer For One 787 For The Week Through June 7 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐