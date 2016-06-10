BRIEF-Clariant says Clariant and Kilfrost announce termination of acquisition

June 10 Clariant Ag

* Says Clariant and Kilfrost announce termination of acquisition

* Says companies have terminated acquisition agreement entered into on november 19 relating to sale and purchase of European aircraft and rail de-/anti-icing businesses of Kilfrost

* Says have agreed to withdraw from the proposed transaction due to commercial reasons and challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom

* Says in 2015 acquired the Kilfrost de-icing business in North America and Asia. This transaction is already closed and remains uneffected by the present decision