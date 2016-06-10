BRIEF-Clariant says Clariant and Kilfrost announce termination of acquisition

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
June 10 Clariant Ag
* Says Clariant and Kilfrost announce termination of acquisition
* Says companies have terminated acquisition agreement entered into on november 19 relating to sale and purchase of European aircraft and rail de-/anti-icing businesses of Kilfrost
* Says have agreed to withdraw from the proposed transaction due to commercial reasons and challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom
* Says in 2015 acquired the Kilfrost de-icing business in North America and Asia. This transaction is already closed and remains uneffected by the present decision Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.