BRIEF-DTE Energy to retire eight coal-fired generators at three plants by 2023

June 8 (Reuters) -

* DTE Energy to retire eight coal-fired generators at three plants by 2023

* Slated for retirement, between 2020 and 2023, are River Rouge Facility, St. Clair facility in East China township , and Trenton facility

* Working with communities impacted by plant retirements, to transition employees working at the plants into new roles at other facilities