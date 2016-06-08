版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant is attempting to restructure deal with Walgreens - FT, citing sources

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Valeant is attempting to restructure deal with Walgreens - FT, citing sources Source text - (on.ft.com/28kwZSO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

