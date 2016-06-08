版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Ascom Holding: Ascom Wireless Solutions wins 2 orders in US

June 8 Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom Wireless Solutions wins two important orders for Ascom Myco in the United States Source text - bit.ly/1Y9f5gW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

