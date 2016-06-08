BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Lamb Weston says plans to expand operations in Richland, Wash

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 Conagra Foods Inc
* Conagra foods lamb weston announces plans to expand operations in richland, wash.
* More than $200 million investment is expected to add 128 full time positions.
* Once complete, added line is expected to increase annual processing capacity by more than 300 million pounds
* Conagra Foods Inc says construction on state-Of--Art Processing Line Is Expected To Begin Immediately, With Completion In Fall Of 2017
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year