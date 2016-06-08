版本:
BRIEF-Sostena Inc says it has raised $8.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Sostena Inc says it has raised $8.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Sostena Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $8.1 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U7Bx7L (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

