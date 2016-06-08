版本:
BRIEF-Toyota to let employees work mostly from home - Nikkei

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Toyota to let employees work mostly from home - Nikkei

* Toyota Motor plans to introduce telecommute program as early as august to allow about 25,000 career-track employees work at office as little as two hours a week - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1rdf4vC) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

