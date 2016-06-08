BRIEF-A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei

June 8 (Reuters) -

* A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei

* Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/28kMFWj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )