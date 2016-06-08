版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 03:02 BJT

BRIEF-United Technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share

June 8 United Technologies Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

