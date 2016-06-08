BRIEF-Ball's offer for Rexam Plc approved in Brazil

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Ball Corp
* Ball's offer for Rexam Plc approved in Brazil
* Confirms that Conselho Administrativo De Defesa Econômica has formally approved buyer of divested assets of proposed acquisition of Rexam
* Is working to obtain remaining regulatory clearances in Europe and United States soon
* Ball Corp says following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: