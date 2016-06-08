BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application

June 8 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application covering vepoloxamer

* Patent is expected to expire no earlier than July 2035

* Also has filed corresponding patent applications that will allow co to seek similar patent protection for vepoloxamer in key markets

* Notice of allowance concludes substantive examination of patent application