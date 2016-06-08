BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Mast Therapeutics Inc
* Mast Therapeutics receives notice of allowance of composition of matter patent application covering vepoloxamer
* Patent is expected to expire no earlier than July 2035
* Also has filed corresponding patent applications that will allow co to seek similar patent protection for vepoloxamer in key markets
* Notice of allowance concludes substantive examination of patent application
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.