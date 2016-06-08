版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says appoints Harlan Kent as CEO

June 8 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance Sports Group announces appointment of Harlan Kent as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐