BRIEF-Ariad Pharmaceuticals says CEO Harvey Berger's 2015 compensation was $10.1 mln - SEC filing

June 8 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says CEO Harvey Berger's 2015 total compensation was $10.1 million versus $5.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/218q1Le )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

