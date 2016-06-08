版本:
BRIEF-Cartesian Inc says extends repurchase program to through June 30, 2017

June 8 Cartesian Inc

* On June 7, 2016, board authorized amendment to co's previously-announced stock repurchase program to extend program through June 30, 2017

* Expects to fund repurchases through cash on hand, future cash flow from operations and future borrowings Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VMYzD4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

