BRIEF-Cartesian Inc says extends repurchase program to through June 30, 2017

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Cartesian Inc
* On June 7, 2016, board authorized amendment to co's previously-announced stock repurchase program to extend program through June 30, 2017
On June 7, 2016, board authorized amendment to co's previously-announced stock repurchase program to extend program through June 30, 2017. Expects to fund repurchases through cash on hand, future cash flow from operations and future borrowings
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.