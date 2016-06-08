版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-SeaWorld Entertainment declared a cash dividend of $0.21/shr

June 8 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐