2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Acura's Limitx technology successfully confirms oral abuse deterrence capabilities

June 8 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Acura Pharmaceutical's Limitx(tm) technology successfully confirms oral abuse deterrence capabilities

* Company expects to resume clinical testing of a new formulation of LTX-04 in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

