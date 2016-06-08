BRIEF-Amgen says migraine prevention drug meets main goal of a mid-stage study

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Amgen Inc
* Amgen announces erenumab (amg 334) significantly reduces patients' monthly migraine days in phase 2 study for the prevention of chronic migraine
* Study met its primary endpoint of change in monthly migraine days
* At baseline, patients enrolled in this study were experiencing approximately 18 migraine days per month
* Reduction in migraine days was statistically significant for both 70 mg and 140 mg doses
* Safety profile of erenumab was similar to placebo across both treatment arms
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.