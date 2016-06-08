BRIEF-Pepsico says entered new $3.72 bln five-year credit agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Pepsico Inc -
* Entered new $3.72 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* 2016 five-year credit agreement, new $3.72 billion 364-day unsecured revolving credit agreement replace 2015 five-year credit agreement, 2015 364-day credit agreement
* Upon agreement of either then existing lenders/additional banks, can increase commitments under 2016, 5 -year credit agreement to up to $4.5 billion
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.