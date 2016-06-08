版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Pepsico says entered new $3.72 bln five-year credit agreement - SEC filing

June 8 Pepsico Inc -

* Entered new $3.72 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* 2016 five-year credit agreement, new $3.72 billion 364-day unsecured revolving credit agreement replace 2015 five-year credit agreement, 2015 364-day credit agreement

* Upon agreement of either then existing lenders/additional banks, can increase commitments under 2016, 5 -year credit agreement to up to $4.5 billion Source text - 1.usa.gov/28lk0QW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

