2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics says Christina Morrison appointed as chairwoman of audit committee

June 8 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp -

* Effective June 7, 2016, Christina Morrison was also appointed to serve as chairwoman of audit committee of board Source text - 1.usa.gov/1swl6IV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

