BRIEF-United Rentals says enters amendments to asset-based loan facility

June 8 United Rentals Inc

* Effective as of June 8, Co, units entered amendment to ABL facility governed by 2nd amended credit agreement, dated as of March 31, 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UoRvaW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

