版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-ABM Industries sees 2016 capex of about $40-$50 mln

June 8 ABM Industries Inc :

* ABM Industries Inc sees FY 2016 capex of about $40 million - $50 million - SEC filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/28lme2H) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐