BRIEF-ABM Industries sees 2016 capex of about $40-$50 mln

* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 ABM Industries Inc :
ABM Industries Inc sees FY 2016 capex of about $40 million - $50 million
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.