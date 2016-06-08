BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores CEO reports open market

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores CEO William Powell reports open market purchase of 2,000 shares of co's common stock on June 7 at $6.30 each - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28lmSgw Further company coverage:
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: