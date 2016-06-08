版本:
中国
2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores CEO reports open market

June 8 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores CEO William Powell reports open market purchase of 2,000 shares of co's common stock on June 7 at $6.30 each - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28lmSgw Further company coverage:

