BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc enters into loan facility

June 8 Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold Inc says that it has secured an $18 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings And Investments S.A.R.L.

* Proceeds from facility will be used to allow co to initiate work to keep Fruta Del Norte project's advancement on schedule