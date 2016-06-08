BRIEF-Weatherford amends tender offers

Strike ends at Yamana Gold's El Peñón mine, union says
SANTIAGO, Jan 17 Striking workers at Yamana Gold Inc's El Peñón mine in Chile have reached a wage agreement with the Canadian miner, a union leader said on Tuesday, ending the work stoppage.
June 8 Weatherford International Plc :
* Weatherford amends previously announced tender offers
* Amendments provide for an increase in maximum purchase price of notes offerors are offering to purchase from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion
* Amendments increase in consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of 2018 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes
* Amendments increase principal amount of 2020 notes Weatherford Bermuda is offering to purchase from $100.0 million to $275.0 million
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims

* The Word & Brown Companies announce the sale of Healthcompare, Quotit, and Book of Medicare and IFP business to national general